(WFSB) -- Winter Storm Yoshi brought a variety of precipitation across the state overnight into Sunday morning.
Across the interior part of the state on I-91, snow and ice were seen on the roadway early Sunday morning.
Plows were working hard to clear the roads, but much of the highway from Hartford to Bradley International Airport was snow covered.
Other roads were just slushy, but still slick.
Drivers were urged to take it slow and not go out on the roads if it wasn’t necessary.
Check travel conditions in your area here.
Closer to the shoreline, roads were wet and slushy.
Not as much snow fell in that area, it quickly turned to rain overnight.
New Haven did cancel its parking ban because there was less snow, but the city said it would have its plows out to get the slush off the roads.
The concern after the storm is the bitter cold temperatures that are expected to move in, which could lead to everything freezing over.
Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for the latest.
