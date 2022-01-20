(WFSB) - A storm that started as rain and changed over to all snow made for a messy commute to work on Thursday.
A number of school districts posted closings and delays as early as Wednesday night. See the list here.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out conditions on Interstate 84 in Manchester around 5 a.m. The storm at that point was rain.
However, as it traveled north up Route 8 into the Litchfield area around 6:30 a.m., the change to a wintry mix was underway.
Later in the morning, the changeover to snow was complete.
From Torrington to Waterbury, Channel 3 saw drivers taking it slow as the temperature dropped.
"I'm from New England so this is regular to me," said Chaz Brown, a delivery driver. "I've seen worse. I'm still not a fan of it. You know I'd rather be somewhere tropical."
Brown said that while many people stayed home Thursday, he couldn't.
"Somebody got to do the job," he said. "Some of us are out here, so to those of us who are out here just be safe take precautions."
Meteorologist Scot Haney called for 1-3 inches of accumulation for most of the state.
A winter weather advisory was put in place for the shoreline.
A wind chill advisory goes into place on Thursday night.
Keep track of the precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Take a look at the forecast here.
