HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm appears ready to dump that all-too-familiar mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and rain on Wednesday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most of Wednesday will be dry, with some filtered sunshine.
However, things change later in the day.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire state, starting Wednesday afternoon/evening, and Channel 3 has declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The clouds in advance of the storm start to arrive Wednesday afternoon.
Snow will start to develop in southwestern CT between 4 and 6 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s.
Snow will overspread the state during the evening.
"A change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely [Wednesday] night," DePrest said.
Total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2 inches.
Lows Wednesday night will range from 25 and 30 degrees, but will rise toward dawn.
Rain and lingering pockets of freezing rain will end Thursday morning, and then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny.
The state will be storm-free on Friday with highs between 40 and 45 degrees.
There's also nothing in the forecast during the day on Saturday.
The next chance for wintry weather appears to be Saturday night into Sunday.
DePrest said rain and sleet will develop Saturday night.
"A storm will track to the north and west of Connecticut on Sunday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and areas of fog Sunday morning," DePrest said.
Rain will taper off to showers and drizzle during the afternoon.
Highs will be in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
