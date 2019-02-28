HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow fell across the state overnight and left anywhere from a coating to 2 inches.
A winter weather advisory that had been in effect for most of the state has since expired.
"The snow has come to an end, that's the good news," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The bad news is what's on the ground and on the highways and roads."
He recommended budgeting in some extra travel time.
Morning temperatures ranged from the needs to low-20s across the state.
"It's going to be a nice day of weather ahead," Haney said. "The sky will become partly sunny and temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 30s."
He also said the roads would be in much better shape for the evening commute.
"A few widely scattered flurries and snow showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but they won’t have much of an impact," Haney said.
Overnight lows going into Friday should range from 15 to 25 degrees.
Friday looks partly sunny with temperatures between the mid-30s to low-40s.
"A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England Saturday morning," Haney said. "It could brush Connecticut with snow or a wintry mix in the morning."
The rest of the day should be mainly dry; however, there may be a spotty mix of light snow, sleet and rain that develops during the afternoon.
A bigger storm could be on the horizon for late Sunday.
However, the models differ.
"The European Model is forecasting a track near or directly over Connecticut. That would mean a mostly rain event," Haney said. "The GFS model, on the other hand, is forecasting a more southerly track, which would mean snow or a wintry mix."
Stay tuned.
