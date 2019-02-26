HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another cold and windy day on Tuesday will be a prelude to what could be some plowable snow late Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the wind on Tuesday has not be as strong as it was on Monday, but gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are still possible.
In fact, a wind advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 5 p.m.
"We’ll see plenty of sunshine and while windy, it won’t be as intense as [Monday,]" Dixon said. "Temperatures only peak in the 20s, but it will feel more like the teens/single digits much of the day."
After Tuesday, the focus shifts to a weak snow storm that will impact the state on Wednesday evening/night.
"[Wednesday,] clouds increase with scattered areas of snow developing around/after the evening commute," Dixon said. "The snow becomes widespread at night before ending Thursday morning."
Dixon said the storm appears to be all snow from beginning to end.
Temperatures should range from the 20s to near 30 degrees.
The snow is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute; however, it should wind down by mid-morning.
"Totals should range from 2 to 4 inches with perhaps some 5 inch totals in northern Connecticut," Dixon said.
The skies should clear by later in the day and temps should peak in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Driving conditions are expected to be better for the evening commute.
Highs for Friday should reach 40 degrees or higher.
"Friday now looks to be dry, with our next storm system arriving at night and lasting into Saturday," Dixon said. "It appears to bring snow, a wintry mix and rain."
Highs should range from 35 to 45 from north to south across the state.
Sunday looks to be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
"Monday and Tuesday of next week appear to be storm-free," Dixon said. "Then Wednesday one may be nearby."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.