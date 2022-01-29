Snow from Winter Storm Bobby fell fast and furious Saturday morning in Westbrook.

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Snow from Winter Storm Bobby fell fast and furious Saturday morning in Westbrook.

Heavy snow, poor visibility from blowing show, and wind gusts of up to 55 mph are possible in the area throughout the day.

Between 12 and 18 inches of snow could fall.

Power outages are also a possibility.

Crews worked to clear parking lots and driveways.

Check the latest forecast for Winter Storm Bobby here.

