(WFSB) – A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire state ahead of Winter Storm Cooper.
The last weekend in January is off to a bitterly cold start.
Some towns will start off Saturday feeling like the temperature is in the negatives. Most towns began the morning in the single digits with the shoreline coming in a little warmer in teens.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said the day will be breezy with plenty of sun.
Sunday looks much calmer and highs look to be between 25 and 30 degrees.
A long-duration coastal storm, now named Winter Storm Cooper, may bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday.
The winter storm watch had been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and part of New London counties, but was upgraded to all counties in Connecticut.
The impacts of Cooper will be confined to to Monday and Tuesday, with the worst expected during the Monday evening commute.
Winds will be fierce during the day on Monday.
"Tuesday morning won’t be much better, but road conditions will slowly improve just after midnight Monday," added Lewis.
A wide range from 3 to 12 inches is possible.
Our snowfall estimations could change as we get closer to Monday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.