TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Snow from Winter Storm Bailey started to taper off in Torrington by late morning before coming to an end.
Channel 3's crew in the city measured about a foot, perhaps a little more, where they were.
People in the area started to get back to normal around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Businesses were also busy out working to clear snow from parking lots.
Drivers told Channel 3 that the road crews did a wonderful job.
At the Twin Colony Diner, the place was open all morning. Earlier, a bunch of the state and city crews stopped by for a meal. One local crew took a break to get in a good meal. They said they had a long day ahead.
"We have a lot of places to go and clean," said Al Palafox of Torrington. "We are gonna finish around 6 p.m. maybe."
Palafox said he had been at it since 5 a.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Winter Storm Bailey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.