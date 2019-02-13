HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought snow, an icy mix and rain has come and gone.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said parts of the state received between 1 and 5 inches of snow.
The transition to sleet happened shortly after the storm began on Tuesday and it kept the snow totals down.
However, there was still a layer of ice with which drivers had to contend.
School systems across the state announced delays and closures as early as Tuesday night. See the list here.
The winter storm warning and advisory that was in place expired earlier in the morning.
"A lot of melting takes place [Wednesday] with sunshine and milder temperatures," Dixon said. "They’re already above freezing statewide, as of 10 a.m. They’ll top out between 40 and 45."
Conditions improved relatively quickly.
However, many of the secondary roads remained slush- and ice-covered during the Wednesday morning commute.
Extra time for commuters heading out mid-morning was still recommended.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
The rest of Wednesday looks to be partly sunny, but windy with temperatures in the mid-40s.
"The wind picks up a bit [Wedneday] out of the west," Dixon said.
Wind gusts of between 30 and 35 mph are possible.
A flurry or two is also possible, especially in northern Connecticut.
"[Thursday] will be a quiet day featuring sunshine," Dixon said. "Temps should still reach/exceed 40 in many towns."
Friday looks to feature more clouds than sun, along with a chance for scattered rain or snow showers.
"The weekend, for the most part looks to be uneventful, until later Sunday," Dixon said. "That’s when another storm moves through the region, or nearby to our south. Its path will dictate the potential for snow and then how much."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
