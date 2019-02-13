WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Transportation officials continue to monitor conditions for both air and road travel in the aftermath of a winter storm.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported an increase in flight cancellations on Tuesday; by Wednesday however, it said most of its airline partners resumed normal operations.
"However, there is some residual impact and we're seeing a small number of cancelled flights [Wednesday] morning," said Alisa Sisic, manager of marketing, Connecticut Airport Authority.
Bradley's website showed 9 departures canceled on Wednesday morning.
Real-time flight status updates can be checked on Bradley's website here.
Sisic said passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airline about the status of their itineraries.
On Tuesday afternoon, several crashes were being reported on I-91 in Wallingford, on Route 72 in Plainville, and on I-95 in Stamford.
Those crashes have since cleared.
Later in the afternoon and evening, a couple crashes were being reported on I-95 in New Haven, and another in Milford.
Drivers were urged to take it slow if they had to be out on the roads.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
