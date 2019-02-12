NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Road conditions along the shoreline continued to deteriorate Tuesday afternoon as the snow transitioned to an icy mix.
Snow started falling around 9:30 a.m. in New Haven, and was steadily falling through the early afternoon.
Plow trucks were being spotted along I-95, trying to keep up with the snow. Drivers were advised to take it slow on the roads.
The transition to an icy mix began around 2:30 p.m. and is expected to continue for the rest of the afternoon before turning to rain.
"Please stay off the roads if you don't need to be on the roads. They're very slippery right now. We just don't want anymore traffic out there than we need to have out there right now," said Craig Cesare, Hamden Department of Public Works Director.
Cesare said they're running a fleet of 17 trucks across the town, with a second crew ready for 10 p.m. to work through the night.
He says the snow and sleet they can handle, but when there is a chance of freezing rain, that icy mix is when it can get treacherous.
The good news was school was canceled for students in New Haven on Tuesday.
The district made the call Monday night.
The afternoon and evening commute are going to be the big concern, especially with the snow expected to change over to an icy mix.
“I don’t drive in this, crazy, might be slippery. I wouldn’t drive in this, absolutely not. I’ll just stay home, chill, watch some movies,” said Will Reed, of New Haven.
In Norwich, there was about an inch of snow around 3 p.m.
The driving was slick as it started to turn to a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Retailers along the shoreline were ready to sell ice melt.
