HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of the state due to a threat of snow, an icy mix and heavy rain.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wintry weather makes a comeback after midnight.
"After midnight, snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop," DePrest said.
Overnight lows will range from 27 to 34.
The winter weather advisory is for the whole state with the exception of the immediate shoreline.
Due to the timing of the storm, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday.
Any snow that falls should end by dawn on Thursday.
DePrest said total accumulation of snow and sleet will likely range from nothing to 1 inch.
"During the morning commute, we’ll likely have to deal with areas of sleet, freezing rain, and rain," DePrest said, adding that roads will be slushy or wet.
As the day continues, the precipitation should change because temperatures are expected rise to near 40 degrees.
During the afternoon, precipitation will be light and spotty, mostly in the form of rain showers.
"We’ll be in pretty good shape during the afternoon commute, although it will be damp and foggy," DePrest said.
Steadier arrives Thursday night.
Regardless, the precipitation is expected to taper off later in the day on Friday.
"Rain may end as a wintry mix or snow during the afternoon and evening," DePrest said.
For most of the state there should be little or no snow accumulation, but the northwest hills could pick up 1 to 5 inches.
Total rainfall between Thursday and Friday should range from 0.5” to 1.25.
The sun may make an appearance by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s.
However, wind gusts could range between 30 and 40 mph.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny but seasonably cold with temps in the 30s.
There could be a period of light snow or snow showers at some point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
