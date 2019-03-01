EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The calendar might say March 1, however winter is showing no signs of letting up, especially this weekend.
Even though snow is on the way, many folks already have spring on their minds.
If you step into any hardware store, there are signs of spring everywhere.
At Goody’s True Value Hardware in East Haven, the gas grills and gardening supplies show spring is just around the corner.
“I like spring, I’m a garden fan, I want it to be spring. This has got to go soon, but I do like the snow also,” said Margaret Lifton, of East Haven.
With winter showing no signs of slowing down, plenty of rock salt and ice melt are still going out the door.
After a quick coating of snow Friday morning, the weekend is bringing a one-two punch with snow overnight into Saturday morning, and more late Sunday into Monday.
“People see March 1 on the calendar, doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm, but they want to buy the grills, the propane. We have a grill going out this afternoon,” said David Katz, of Goody’s True Value Hardware.
Whether its snow blowers or grills, Katz said this time of year his store needs to be well stocked.
“We’re actually going to start next week for the fertilizer, and it’s going to be in the 20s, single digits overnight, but we’ll probably do it anyway because people are excited about it,” Katz said. “We keep shovels on one side, right next to the rakes and fertilizer right next to the ice melt. Have it all together so it’s one stop shopping, both seasons.”
Heading toward the end of the winter season, means you never know just what Mother Nature will have in store.
“It’s CT, it’s New England, enjoy the cold one day, hot the next day, back to cold. It is what it is, we live here. Got to love what we have,” Katz said.
