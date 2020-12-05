HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain moved into the state overnight and quickly changed over to snow for many across the state Saturday morning.
A winter storm warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is also issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex, and Northern New London counties.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared by Channel 3 ahead of the storm.
Rain moved into the state Friday night, and continued overnight, heavy at times for some spots.
It was pouring over much of the state by Saturday morning. In fact, by about 8 a.m., Bristol had picked up .60" of rain since midnight, .64" in East Hartford, and .58" in Willimantic.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said early Saturday morning, snow had already began falling in the Litchfield Hills, with snow being reported in Colebrook, Canaan, Falls Village, and Torrington.
Rain then transitioned over to snow for much of northern Connecticut as the morning went on and temperatures fell.
Anyone see rain the rest of the day could see it moderate to heavy at times Saturday, and rainfall totals will range from 1-3” across much of the state, but the northwest hills should get less than 1.
There could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations.
Channel 3 meteorologists adjusted the snowfall totals for the day on Saturday.
"In and around central CT, snowfall amounts will be higher than we originally forecasted; more inline with 3-5 inches. The highest amounts will still most likely be in NE CT, where 5-8+ inches of snow could pile up this afternoon, before it all winds down this evening," Cole said.
The wind is also expected to intensify over the course of Saturday, meaning power outages could be possible.
As of about 1:15 p.m., Eversource was reporting over 1,100 outages. United Illuminating was reporting just over 400.
Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, then drop during the afternoon.
The storm should exit by Saturday evening.
Low temperatures will range from between 25 and 35 degrees, but wind chills will make them feel like they're in the teens.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from 38-44. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
