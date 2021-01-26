HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for the entire state in advance of some snow that's expected to arrive by Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared in Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm's potential impact on the evening commute.
Early dismissals from a number of school districts have been announced. See the list here.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it may take some time for the snow to actually reach the ground.
"The air is very dry, but once it does there could be a burst of moderate snow toward the evening commute," Dixon said.
However, he said Tuesday morning that the forecast on the storm remains on track.
Track the snow with Channel 3's Interactive Radar here.
The winter weather advisory runs from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
"Snow continues [Tuesday] evening, then becomes scattered and tapers toward daybreak [Wednesday]," Dixon said. "Accumulations should range from 1 to 2 inches along the coastline, with 2 to 4 across inland Connecticut. There could be some isolated 5 inch totals from the higher elevations of northwestern Connecticut."
Partial clearing could happen by Wednesday morning. However, there may still be some isolated rain or snow showers.
"The next big weather headline is the arrival of what could be the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in over a year," Dixon said. "Friday, highs my not get out of the teens."
A storm moving away from the east coast is expected to draw down much colder air from Canada.
"Factoring in the wind that could gust 30 to 40 mph, the ‘feels like/wind chill’ will go from the single digits during the day, to subzero Friday night into Saturday morning," Dixon said. "At the worst, as of now, we could see the wind chill range from -5 to -20!"
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
For the purpose of exaggeration - 1"-2" and 2"-4" is NOT several inches of snow...I think you made your point with snow....why inflate it more than it is?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.