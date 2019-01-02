HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When you wake up Thursday morning it'll look a little more like winter for some.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a disturbance will bring snow and a wintry mix to the state after midnight.
By Thursday morning, the state could pick up a dusting to 1 inch of snow, with the highest amounts in the higher elevations.
The shoreline will see little or no accumulation.
"Untreated surfaces could become slick and there may be some issues for the morning commute," DePrest said.
Overnight, temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s.
Conditions are expected to improve by Thursday afternoon as the storm moves out to sea.
"The sky will become partly sunny and a northwesterly breeze will strengthen," DePrest said.
Thereafter, we’re back into the 40s for high Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night appears to be chilly with lows in the 20s.
Friday will be pleasant with temperatures in the 40s.
A coastal storm will likely impact the state on Saturday with periods of rain.
"The European Model is forecasting a track close to the Southern New England Coast. The GFS has a track a little farther to the south, but the models are more in line with each other than they were 24 hours ago," DePrest said.
The rain will end Saturday night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a gusty wind and temps in the 40s.
Monday looks dry, but another storm system takes aim at the state for Tuesday.
At this point, DePrest said it looks like the storm will start as snow then it will change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.