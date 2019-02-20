HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that's bringing a mixed bag of precipitation started moving through the state Wednesday evening.
A winter weather advisory went into effect Wednesday night and runs into Thursday morning.
Snow started falling across the state on Wednesday afternoon, but it will become more widespread during the evening hours.
As of 9:30 p.m. snow changed to freezing rain and freezing drizzle across much of the state.
Track the storm with our interactive radar here.
Snow was moving from southwest to northeast.
As of 9:30 p.m. Channel 3 received reports of 0.25" of snow in Rocky Hill, 0.7" of snow in North Haven, and 1" in Bridgeport.
A number of schools have already posted delays for Thursday morning. See the lists here.
The snow accumulation of snow has ended for the night and is now changing to sleet, freezing rain and plain rain overnight.
"The accumulation of snow has pretty much come to an end. However, there will be an accumulation of ice due to freezing rain. It won't be enough to cause power outages, but it will certainly keep untreated surfaces slick," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Temperatures during the storm's duration should range between 25 and 30 degrees.
After midnight the icy mix will change to plain rain for most of the state, but pockets of freezing rain will linger.
Channel 3 will go on the air early at 4 a.m. to report on road conditions.
Temperatures will rise overnight, and most of the precipitation will end by dawn.
There could be some lingering showers and pockets of freezing rain during the morning commute.
Temperatures during the day on Thursday may reach well into the 50s.
A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and we’ll probably have gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening.
Thursday night looks clear, but breezy and chilly with lows in the 20s to near 30.
"The week will end on a pleasant note. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature Friday and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine," DePrest said.
Rain and sleet will develop Saturday night, but accumulation of sleet should be minimal.
There will be rain and areas of fog by Sunday morning, and rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon.
Another chance for wintry weather comes next Wednesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
