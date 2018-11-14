HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It'll certainly feel like December through the rest of the week, thanks to a wind chill and a winter storm.
After a day of cold and blustery weather, the focus turns to a winter storm on the way for Thursday.
The day on Thursday starts out nice, but clouds will overtake the state. It will also be cold with highs in the 30s.
Then comes the Early Warning Weather Alert.
A winter storm watch was issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the shorelines from 2 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m Friday.
- The New Britain school district already canceled after-school activities for Thursday. See other possible early dismissals, closings and delays here.
"The coastal storm will track to the south and east of CT for tomorrow (Thursday) night and Friday," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
By 5 p.m. or so the snow moves into the state, just in time for the evening commute.
Since temps have been cold, it's likely it'll stick and accumulate.
The worst part of the weather comes on Thursday evening, after the commute.
By 8 p.m., Futurecast shows the snow over the whole state.
"Snow will become heavy at times tomorrow evening and it will add up before it changes to sleet then eventually all rain after midnight," said DePrest.
Around midnight, the snow will start to mix with sleet and rain, and eventually turn to rain by Friday morning.
However, before the storm exits the state, some could see precipitation change back to snow around 9 a.m., especially the northwest hills.
DePrest is forecasting 4 to 6 inches of snow in the Litchfield hills, and 2 to 4 inches inland, and 1 to 2 inches along the coast.
Roads are expected to be wet, or potentially slushy, during the Friday morning commute.
Highs for the rest of the day will be in the 40s.
The storm is gone by mid-day and the Friday afternoon and evening commute will be clear.
Saturday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday should feature similar conditions although it will likely be a couple degrees cooler than Saturday.
Clouds will increase and a late day rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.
"A weak disturbance could bring a period of light snow late Sunday night and Monday morning. This could have an impact on the Monday morning commute," said DePrest.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.