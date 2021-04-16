BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - Snow continued to come down in parts of Connecticut during the midday hours.
Bolton saw snow come down at a pretty good clip through late morning on Friday.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Accumulating snow possible for parts of CT as slow-moving storm continues
However, the roads in the area looked mostly clear.
Channel 3 measured about 2 inches on the ground around the town green. A crew drove around the northeast portion of the state.
Crews were also out in Tolland on Friday. Video showed trees covered in snow.
Some people even had to break out their shovels to clear driveways and sidewalks.
Plow trucks were also out and about on the roads in that area.
As for Litchfield County, it was mostly rain except in some areas like Goshen where many woke up to about an inch of snow.
That eventually turned to rain before heading east.
