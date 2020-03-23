HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system moves into the state on Monday and it could include some snow.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield County from 2 p.m. on Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said wet snow and rain will become likely sometime after the morning commute.
"While [Monday] morning will be cloudy and dry, wet snow and rain will become likely later in the morning and throughout the afternoon," Haney said.
Temperatures during the day should run between 40 and 45 degrees.
Those temperatures may drop and the precipitation may become heavier as the afternoon progresses.
"Rain and snow will continue Monday night and it will linger into Tuesday morning," Haney said.
Accumulating snow is possible with this storm, especially away from the coast and at higher elevations.
Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible in parts of northwestern Connecticut. Lower elevations are looking at a coating to an inch. For places south of Interstate 84, the snow is not likely to stick.
"Weather conditions will improve late [Tuesday] morning with some partial clearing," Haney said.
Temps on Tuesday should range between 50 and 55 degrees.
Then, another storm is in the forecast for Wednesday.
"For now, it looks like rain or a wintry mix will develop Wednesday morning then precipitation should be mainly rain during the afternoon," Haney said.
The forecast models are showing a dependency, so how much wintry precipitation comes with it greatly depends on the track.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.