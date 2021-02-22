(WFSB) - A blend of rain and snow could pose a risk to drivers on Monday.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 are calling for a coating to two inches of snow for most of the state.
We'll stay dry through Monday morning, but temperatures will drop significantly.
While the storm won't be a big one, it's going to bring a mixed bag of snow and rain.
Precipitation will be heavy at times and it will be windy throughout the day.
"Snow is expected to accumulate in the areas where the Advisory has been posted, starting right around noontime. We're expecting anywhere from 1-3 inches in Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County, about an inch in Central CT," said Meteorologist Scot Haney.
Some schools have already posted early dismissals or remote learning. See the full list here.
Travel will most likely be disrupted around 3 p.m. when snow moves in to the I-91 corridor.
"The storm system arrives this afternoon and dumps off about 0.25-0.50” of snow/rain equivalent through the evening. Again, sea level towns should expect no accumulations or a coating," Haney said.
Rain for the shoreline will wrap up around 6 or 7 p.m.
Scattered flakes are possible for Tuesday around noon.
Wednesday looks phenomenal with clear skies and temperatures approaching 50 degrees.
The rest of the work week looks dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
