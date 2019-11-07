HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first snow of the season fell on Thursday night and it's expected to be followed by some of the coldest air of the season so far.
The storm started off as rain across the state Thursday afternoon, but transitioned into snow in the northwestern section of the state.
Areas like Norfolk saw snow covering grassy areas and cars.
The snow has stopped and the rest of the rain is beginning to move out of the state.
Next up is the cold temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s with the coldest readings being in the Litchfield Hills.
The cold air will be ushered in by a northwest wind.
The system is behind us on Friday, and it will sunny but cold and windy.
"Despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees during the day tomorrow. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day," DePrest said.
The wind should subside by Friday night.
However, the clear sky will allow temperatures to drop between 15 and 25 degrees.
Record cold is possible/likely Saturday morning as the wind subsides allowing temperatures to drop.
The record at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks for Nov. 9 is 19 degrees, which was set in 2003. In Bridgeport, it's 22 degrees from 1971.
That afternoon, temps rebound only to near 40.
Sunday, there is just the slightest chance for some morning flurries.
Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 50.
The next chance for rain or snow may be on Tuesday.
"That’s when we’ll have to deal with a coastal storm. It is still too early to get specific, but there is the potential for a significant rainfall or snowfall for parts of the state," DePrest said.
