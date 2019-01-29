HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A weak and fast-moving storm may only dump a couple of inches of snow across parts of the state, but it will be followed by a blast of bitterly cold air.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford and northern Fairfield counties from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
"A storm system will arrive later [Tuesday] afternoon," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Despite it being a fairly weak and fast-moving system, it will impact travel across the state."
Wintry precipitation will start scattered and light but should pick up a bit overnight.
"This will likely be a situation where precip starts as snow, goes over to rain, then could end as a little more snow," Haney said.
The storm may stay as snow the longest in the Litchfield Hills, so the Early Warning Forecast team called for 2 to 4 inches of snow there. In the Hartford area and points southeast, there could be a slushy inch or 2. Then along the shoreline, a slushy coating to an inch may accumulate.
"With this storm system, the main concern will be the impact to the commute [Wednesday] morning," Haney said.
Once the storm departs, an arctic cold front arrives by Wednesday afternoon. With it comes the potential for snow showers or squalls.
"Wednesday night temperatures go to near zero if not below, and the wind will only make matters worse," Haney said. "Thursday, some towns may not get out of the single digits for highs with a wind chill 10 to 20 degrees below zero!"
The silver lining, according to Haney, is that there will be no storms for the rest of the week.
"Friday, the wind subsides and we’ll kick off February on a bright note," he said. "While it will be cold with highs in the 20s, it will feel much better."
