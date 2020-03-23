HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system moved into the state on Monday and it included some snow.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield County from 2 p.m. on Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said after many dealt with mostly snow on Monday, others saw a mix or rain.
Looking ahead, much of the state will have a cold rain this evening, but wet snow or a wintry mix will persist over northern parts of CT.
Some places in northern CT saw up to 5 inches of snow by Monday evening.
Anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow is possible in parts of northwestern Connecticut, with 1-3 inches expected on grassy surfaces in the Hartford metro area. A coating to an inch is expected along the shoreline.
The storm wraps up overnight, with lows ranging from 30-37.
Temps on Tuesday should range between 50 and 55 degrees.
Then, another storm is in the forecast for Wednesday.
This one could feature a wintry mix, but should be primarily rain.
Thursday looks to be dry with partly sunny skies.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
