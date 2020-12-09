HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow showers on Wednesday could make some roads slick in parts of the state.
Meteorologist Scot Haney a weak system is swinging through New England.
"It will produce a few snow showers," Haney said. "There may be a dusting of snow in some parts of the state, perhaps up to an inch in the hills."
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Haney didn't expect the showers to have a huge impact on the Wednesday morning commute.
However, he warned that there could be some slick travel into the afternoon in areas that receive a coating.
"The sky will be mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy and cold," Haney said.
Temperatures for Wednesday should reach into the upper-30s and low-40s.
Once the clouds clear by Wednesday night, lows will range from between 25 and 35 degrees.
"The end of the week will be quite pleasant, especially for December," Haney said. "[Thursday] will be mostly sunny."
Highs look to be in the mid-40s, even with a brisk breeze.
After lows dipping into the 20s Thursday night, temps look to rebound back into the 40s to near 50 degrees on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.