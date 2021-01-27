HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow showers are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute before they taper to flurries.
Channel 3 declared in Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm's potential impact on both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
"Snowfall at this hour ranges from 1 to 3 inches across much of the state," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
School delays and remote learning decisions for school districts across the state were reported on Wednesday morning. See the list here.
Temperatures were in the 20s inland and in the 30s along the Interstate 95 corridor to start the day.
Snow started falling across the state after about 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Heavier bands of snow Tuesday afternoon led to the deterioration of road conditions, leading to numerous crashes across Connecticut.
Haney said snow showers were expected to continue through the Wednesday morning commute before they taper to flurries.
A winter weather advisory was in place for the entire state; as of Wednesday morning however, only Litchfield County remained with the alert.
"The wintry precipitation will make for slippery travel conditions, so please be careful," Haney warned.
Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy with the chance for a few snow and rain showers.
Temperatures should reach the 30s inland and the 40s along the coast. Lows should fall into the 20s overnight.
The next big weather headline is the arrival of what could be the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in over a year.
A storm moving away from the east coast is expected to draw down much colder air from Canada.
While Thursday during the day won't be too bad with highs between 30 and 35 degrees, the wind will strengthen with gusts reaching over 30 mph.
"The core of the arctic air will move into the state Thursday night and Friday morning, and winds could gust to 35-45 mph," Haney said.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits and lower teens Thursday night, but wind chills will range from 0 to -12 degrees.
"Friday will be bitterly cold," Haney said. "Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s."
Wind chills will remain below zero much of the day on Friday.
"The most brutal wind chills will occur Friday night. That’s when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero," Haney said.
The frigid weather carries over into the weekend, but it will ease up a bit.
For the purpose of exaggeration - 1"-2" and 2"-4" is NOT several inches of snow...I think you made your point with snow....why inflate it more than it is?
