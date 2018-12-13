HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow showers worked through parts of the state on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's been so cold that where the snow fell, it had the potential to stick.
"Snow showers will be scattered throughout the state [Thursday], with little, 1 inch or less, to no accumulation," Dixon said. "Where this happens we can expect slick travel."
Temperatures for Thursday should range from 28 to 35 degrees.
By the evening, most places should drop into the 20s.
Friday will be milder.
"While there could be some drizzle or an isolated shower, the chances for rain go up at night and last into the first half of Saturday," Dixon said.
Regardless of the expected cloud cover, parts of the state should see temperatures reach into the 40s.
By Friday night, steady rain arrives.
The coastal storm will bring rain to the state on Saturday, but the heaviest rain will remain well offshore, closer to the storm center.
Rain may tend to taper off during the afternoon, but the sky will remain cloudy.
Highs will again be in the 40s. Parts of the coast may even see 50 degrees.
"Our latest model runs are indicating another round of rain, potentially, for Sunday, with temps trending a bit cooler," Dixon said. "Next week could start off with some snow showers Monday, otherwise things looks fairly quiet through Thursday."
