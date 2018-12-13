HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow showers are a possibility for parts of the state on Thursday and a steady rain is in the forecast for the weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a disturbance in southern New England and a developing easterly flow will result the snow showers and mostly cloudy skies during the day on Thursday.
"A little rain could mix in near the coast during the afternoon," Haney said. "Some locations could get a slippery coating of snow with snowfall accumulations ranging anywhere from just a dusting to a half inch."
Temperatures for Thursday should range from 28 to 35 degrees.
By the evening, most places should drop into the 20s.
"[Friday] will be a mostly cloudy day with a chance for a shower or some spotty drizzle," Haney said. "However, most of the day will be dry."
Regardless of the cloud cover, parts of the state should see temperatures reach into the 40s.
By Friday night, steady rain arrives.
"A coastal storm will bring rain to the state on Saturday, but the heaviest rain will remain well offshore, closer to the storm center," Haney said. "Rain may tend to taper off during the afternoon, but the sky will remain cloudy."
Highs will again be in the 40s. Parts of the coast may even see 50 degrees.
For Sunday, one forecast model brings a second storm to the state. It would include rain with perhaps a wintry mix for northern Connecticut.
However, another model has Sunday being mostly dry with the storm taking a more southerly track.
"For now, we’ll go with periods of rain Sunday and cooler temperatures will highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s," Haney said. "Again, this forecast is subject to change and we’ll be sure to keep you updated over the coming days."
