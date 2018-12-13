HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow showers worked through parts of the state on Thursday, but will wind down as the evening goes on.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snow coated the ground across the state on Thursday.
Nearly 1 inch of snow fell in Canaan, however in most other locations there was no accumulation.
The snow showers will wind down as the evening goes on.
"We may see some partial clearing for a while tonight, but low level moisture will linger and the sky should be mostly cloudy for most of the night," DePrest said.
Temperatures overnight will be in the 20s.
Friday will be milder and cloudy.
DePrest said there could be a few showers and some spotty drizzle, but most of the day will be dry.
Temps will range between 38 and 45 degrees.
By Friday night, steady rain arrives.
A coastal storm will bring rain to the state on Saturday, but the heaviest rain will remain well offshore, closer to the storm center.
Rain should taper off during the afternoon, but the sky will remain cloudy.
Highs will again be in the 40s. Parts of the coast may even see 50 degrees.
Sunday will be the wetter of the two weekend days.
"The second coastal storm will spread more rain into the state Saturday night and Sunday," DePrest said.
The rain should last most of Sunday and it will linger into Sunday night.
Rain could mix with sleet, especially in northern CT.
"Rain or a wintry mix should end later Sunday night and temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees," DePrest said.
There could be some slick spots Sunday night or Monday morning.
