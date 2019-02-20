HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation should arrive Wednesday night.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect Wednesday night and runs into Thursday morning.
"Most of [Wednesday] will be dry," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "We’ll see some filtered sunshine, but clouds will thicken during the afternoon."
The storm arrives first as snow between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The snow overspreads the state over the course of the evening.
It's then expected to change to sleet, freezing rain and plain rain overnight.
"Total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2 inches," Haney said.
Temperatures during the storm's duration should range between 25 and 30 degrees.
"Rain and lingering pockets of freezing rain will end [Thursday] morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny," Haney said.
Temperatures during the day may reach well into the 50s.
"That means there will be a lot of melting," Haney said. "A northwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and we’ll probably have gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening."
Thursday night looks clear, but breezy and chilly with lows in the 20s to near 30.
Friday and Saturday still look quiet.
The next chance for storm comes Saturday night into Sunday as rain and sleet.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
