HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the state ahead of a storm that's expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight and Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm will impact the state late Monday night and all day Tuesday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared. Channel 3 will also start its morning show at 4 a.m. to help viewers prepare.
Parking bans and school cancellations started getting posted Monday evening. See the list here.
Futurecast shows snow entering the state in southwestern CT around midnight. Snow is widespread for most of the overnight hours.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
A changeover will take place for the middle and southern parts of the state on Tuesday morning.
The northern fringes of the state will be more likely to see more snow from the system.
The timing doesn't bode well for the Tuesday morning commute.
Temperatures should range from the 30s inland to the low-40s along the coast.
It'll be a mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain for most of the state, with mostly rain along the shoreline.
The precipitation should taper off, possibly as snow, by Tuesday night as colder air approaches from the north.
As of Monday's forecast, Channel 3's meteorologists believed there will be enough cold air in the state to support 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice for most of the northern and inland parts of the state. Between 1 and 3 inches may happen in southern Connecticut.
The northwest corner could see up to 6 inches of snow.
Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold with the mercury dipping to 15 to 25 by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday looks to be partly sunny, but with highs only in the 20s and 30s.
However, a weak system may bring a few snow showers or flurries.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with a forecasted high of 21.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.