HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of the state ahead of a storm that's expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm will impact the state late Monday night and all day Tuesday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared. Channel 3 will also start its morning show at 4 a.m. to help viewers prepare.
"While we should see snow for everyone at the onset of this storm late [Monday night], warmer air will move in from south to north by [Tuesday] morning, changing snow over to sleet and freezing rain for southern and central Connecticut," Haney said.
The northern fringes of the state will be more likely to see more snow from the system.
"You can expect a change over to sleet and freezing rain during the early morning hours [Tuesday] for central Connecticut," Haney said. "Along the immediate shoreline, while snow might begin at the onset of the storm, it is expected to changeover to plain rain."
The timing doesn't bode well for the Tuesday morning commute.
Temperatures should range from the 30s inland to the low-40s along the coast.
The precipitation should taper off, possibly as snow, by Tuesday night as colder air approaches from the north.
"There may still be enough precipitation to keep side streets slushy, however," Haney said.
As of Monday morning's forecast, Channel 3's meteorologists believed there will be enough cold air in the state to support 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice inland. For central Connecticut, accumulations could range from between 1 and 3 inches. A coating to 2 inches may happen in southern Connecticut.
"Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold," Haney said. "The mercury will dip to 15 to 25 by daybreak Wednesday."
Wednesday looks to be partly sunny, but with highs only in the 20s and 30s.
However, a weak system may bring a few snow showers or flurries.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with a forecasted high of 21.
