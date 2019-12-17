HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory for the state continues through Tuesday evening as a storm brings snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Meteorologists Scot Haney and Mark Dixon said the storm will impact the state all day Tuesday. It began Monday night.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared.
School cancellations and delays continue to be posted. See the list here.
Snow became widespread during the overnight hours.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
A changeover to sleet and freezing rain will take place for the middle and southern parts of the state on Tuesday morning.
The northern fringes of the state will be more likely to see more snow than rain from the system. The shoreline should see mostly rain.
The timing doesn't bode well for the Tuesday morning commute.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Temperatures on Tuesday should range from the 30s inland to the low-40s along the coast.
The precipitation should taper off, possibly as snow, by Tuesday night as colder air approaches from the north.
As of Tuesday morning's forecast, Channel 3's meteorologists believed there will be enough cold air in the state to support 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice for most inland parts of the state. A small portion of extreme northwestern Litchfield County may see up to 6 inches. Between 1 and 3 inches may fall in southern Connecticut.
Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold with the mercury dipping to 15 to 25 by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday looks to be partly sunny, but with highs only in the 20s and 30s.
However, a weak system may bring a few snow showers or flurries.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with a forecasted high of 21.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
