HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some side streets may still be slick from Tuesday's sleet and freezing rain, but the story on Wednesday is the potential for snow squalls.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Wednesday will start out with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.
"However, an arctic cold front will move into the state [Wednesday] afternoon and with it, scattered snow showers and snow squalls will be possible," Haney said.
"Some towns could pick up a quick coating to 1 inch of snow and this could make for slippery travel during the evening commute for some towns," Haney explained.
By the evening hours, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper teens and 20s.
"As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 below," Haney said.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with forecasted highs in the 20s. The wind could gust up to 30 mph and make the temperature feel like it's in the single digits for most of the day.
"We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine as high pressure will be in place across the region," Haney said. "After a very cold start, temperatures should reach the mid-to-upper 20s during the afternoon."
