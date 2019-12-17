HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain on Tuesday will be moving out of the state at night.
There is a potential for slippery conditions on roadways and sidewalks overnight.
An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in place.
An arctic cold front will move into the state on Wednesday, which could produce scattered snow showers and squalls.
"Some towns could pick up a quick coating to 1” of snow and this could make for slippery travel during the evening commute for some towns," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
By the evening hours, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper teens and 20s.
"As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 below," DePrest said.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with forecasted highs in the 20s. The wind could gust up to 30 mph and make the temperature feel like it's in the single digits for most of the day.
"We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine as high pressure will be in place across the region," Dixon said. "After a very cold start, temperatures should reach the mid-to-upper 20s during the afternoon."
