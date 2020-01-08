HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Possible snow squalls, gusty winds and a near-zero wind chill and are the story of Wednesday's weather.
Channel 3's meteorologists tracked a snow squall approaching Fairfield County from New York around 10:15 a.m.
"It is going to become quite windy with a west to northwest wind gusting to 40 mph or higher," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Gusts to near 50 mph are possible!"
A wind advisory was issued for Hartford Tolland, Windham, Middlesex and New London counties, along with southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven counties.
"High temperatures will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day," Haney said.
The coldest air of the week arrives Wednesday night.
"The mercury will dip into the teens and the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 above," Haney said. "The wind chill could dip below zero in some locations."
Thursday looks to be a cold, but quiet day.
However, the day will start with a brisk breeze. The wind will lighten up as the day gets into the afternoon and evening hours.
"The air will be seasonably cold with highs 28-35," Haney said.
