HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a brief blast of winter weather overnight, the attention shifts to the snow squalls that are impacting the Wednesday evening commute.
School districts dismissed early as a precaution, and many other evening activities were canceled. See the list here.
A snow squall warning was issued for part of Fairfield County until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
A wind advisory may go into effect Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the wind chill advisory starts late Wednesday night and runs through late Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the cold weather will be the result of an arctic cold front that arrives Wednesday afternoon.
Before it comes, parts of the state are dealing with some serious snow squalls just in time for the evening commute.
The squalls started moving into the state around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and were ramping up in the Litchfield and Waterbury areas, moving east.
"This could potentially be a high impact situation due to the timing, coinciding with the evening commute," Dixon said. "Where squalls develop, whiteout conditions are possible due to the heavy nature of the snow."
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"Furthermore, while fast moving and brief, a fresh coating to an inch of snow will lead to slick/hazardous travel," Dixon said.
During that time, temperatures will drop from the high-20s to the single digits by midnight. The wind chill should dip below zero.
Thursday will be the bitterly cold day.
"Wind chill values [Wednesday night] and [Thursday] will be sub-zero," Dixon said.
Actual air temperatures Thursday morning may range from -5 to +5 degrees. The wind chill will make it feel like -10 to -25.
That could be record territory.
The record low for Bridgeport from 1965 is 5 degrees. Other records in jeopardy include 15 degrees for the coldest high in greater Hartford, set in 1951, and 24 in Bridgeport, set in 2015.
Highs in the greater Hartford area should reach between 10 and 15 degrees, so it will be close there.
The wind could also gust up to 30 mph, which will frequently bring the wind chill to zero or below throughout the day.
Thursday night temps should range from -5 to +8.
"The wind relaxes Friday and temperatures rebound to the 20s for highs," Dixon said.
The weekend appears to be dry and warmer.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
