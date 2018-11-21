HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Wednesday will start out in the 30s and 40s, an Arctic blast is on the way just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a front approaches southern New England by Wednesday afternoon.
"The front will arrive by late in the afternoon. That is when snow showers and a few snow squalls will move across the state," Haney said.
Futurecast shows snow in the northeast corner of the state around 5 p.m.
Some towns may not get any snow, but other towns could get a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow that could coat the ground.
Then comes the strong wind that will usher in the coldest air of the season.
Temperatures will drop into the teens by late Wednesday night and perhaps the upper single digits in the Litchfield Hills. The wind chill will drop to zero or below.
By dawn on Thursday, the wind chill could range from 10 below to 5 above zero.
Towns started posting about warming centers that will be available for people who need to get out of the cold. See them here.
It could may be the coldest Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 22 on record for greater Hartford.
Records date back to 1905.
"Despite plenty of bright sunshine, we are forecasting highs in the teens in the Litchfield Hills and 20-25 elsewhere," Haney said.
The northwest wind will be brutal with gusts to 40 mph or higher.
Several high school football games had to be rescheduled because of the forecast. See the list here.
The record low for Nov. 22 is 14 degrees, which was set in 1969. The coldest high temperature for the day is 27, set in 1978.
For Thanksgiving Day in general, the record low is 12 degrees, which was set on Nov. 28, 2002. The coldest high is 27 from Nov. 23, 1989.
As of Tuesday's forecast, DePrest forecasted a low of 12 degrees on Thursday and a daytime high of 20 degrees for the greater Hartford area. Both of those temperatures would be new records.
Record cold may last into Friday morning.
However, it may ease up a bit during the afternoon with highs in the low- and mid-30s.
"Plus, with high pressure drifting across New England, the wind will be light throughout the day. You will need to bundle up, but the weather will be good for holiday shoppers," Haney said.
Relief from the cold weather this weekend is on the way.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
How many people are going to freeze to death waiting outside on black friday?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.