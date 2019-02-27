(WFSB) - A storm set to bring snow started moving into the state Wednesday evening.
Around 11 p.m., the snow didn’t create many problems, but the morning commute on Thursday could become a little tricky since most of the snow will fall overnight.
The snow started to stick to surfaces here in New Hartford Wednesday night.
The Weather Tracker camera showed a light layering of snow on the ground.
Side streets will really play an important role in school districts decision making Thursday morning because school buses have to navigate these kinds of streets in the morning.
Even if the highways are clear the condition, side roads could determine whether or not kids have a snow day or perhaps more likely a delayed opening.
Even before the first flake fell, there were crews getting the roads ready in the Canton area.
There were Department of Transportation crews along with plenty of local Department of Public Works trucks and even private contractors out on the roads tonight.
First, they were pre-treating the roads and now they are out plowing, and the good news is the snow that’s fallen has been pretty fluffy and movable.
Check for school closings and delays here.
Over in the Enfield area, there was a quick burst of snow around 9 p.m. and it lasted about an hour before tapering off, but it left behind snow on the ground.
The roads weren’t impacted greatly Wednesday night.
Several salt trucks were out, while plows are hanging out near the off ramps, ready to go as soon as the snow starts accumulating.
Crews need to keep up with the snow to ensure the roads are ready for the morning commute.
Snow built up on the shoulders and even on some of the secondary roads, but Interstate 91 was slick, but smooth.
As the snow continues to move through the state, the conditions could deteriorate.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.