HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of storm systems is expected to deliver between 4 and 8 inches of snow, potentially over a 36 hour period.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place.
A winter storm advisory was issued for the entire state through Friday evening.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that while this storm will stick around for quite some time, the snow will not be heavy the whole time.
"Some steadier snow will overspread the state, from southwest to northeast, over the next couple of hours," Dixon said. "As this happens, roads will become slick. This wave will last through the afternoon."
a band of moderate snow continues progressing inland... expect roads to become slick and for the visibility to drop.an alert remains in effect, statewide, thru tomorrow evening as waves of snow will push thru the region over a 36 hr period pic.twitter.com/nKKepwREw1— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) February 18, 2021
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here or with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s to near 30s.
Periods of light to moderate snow will continue Thursday night and Friday.
"As disturbances pass offshore, we’ll have multiple waves of snow move through the region," Dixon explained. "So at times, there will be lulls this evening and then periods of light-to-moderate snow. Another one comes [Thursday night] into Friday morning."
Friday, snow is expected to be scattered and light through the evening commute.
"It should all wind down/end toward midnight," Dixon said.
Highs on Friday will range from 30 to 35 degrees.
Channel 3's snowfall forecast called for 4 to 8 inches for the whole state.
"Totals may skew toward the lower end of the range," Dixon said.
Hour-By-Hour
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
The weekend will be storm free, but blustery and cold.
"[It will be] partly sunny Saturday, windy and cold. Highs [will be] subfreezing [with] wind chill values in the single digits in the morning [and] teens in the evening," Dixon said. "Sunday won’t be as windy with bright sunshine. Temps should be a few degrees milder than Saturday."
Another system with rain and snow is possible for Monday afternoon and evening.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
