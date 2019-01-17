HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter will finally assert itself in the form of a couple of storms over the next several days.
A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect for both storms.
The first arrives Friday morning with snow, a wintry mix and rain.
"Forecast for [Thursday night] is on track," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Light snow starts around/after midnight [and] ends mid-morning Friday. There could be a coating to 2 inches for the morning commute, making for slick travel."
Stay with Channel 3 for any potential school delays or closings.
The storm will move away to the east by Friday afternoon and conditions should improve.
Temps will start out in the 20s but rise into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Lows will range from 15 to 25 degrees Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday during the day looks quiet, but temps may only reach the low-30s.
Then comes round 2.
"For the weekend, while some models are trending a tad colder, all scenarios are still on the table," Dixon said. "[The] timing is the same, with snow developing Saturday night for all of Connecticut."
A winter storm watch was posted for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Sunday looks to be quite messy.
However, the type of precipitation during the day remains in question.
"There is some uncertainty as it transitions, dependent on how the storm tracks," Dixon said.
The Early Warning Forecast team couldn't rule out a foot or more of snow for parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice that may result in power outages. There could also be just heavy rain.
"Regardless of precip type, it will be heavy, from snow, to sleet and/or freezing rain, to a just a cold rain," Dixon said.
There is also a good chance it will all end as snow Sunday night.
"The system departs late Sunday, and temperatures plummet," Dixon said.
Wind chills could drop between -10 to -20 by dawn on Monday. Actual highs will be in the teens.
That means a flash freeze is likely if there's any slush or water on the roads.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.