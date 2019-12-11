TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Drivers in Litchfield County were urged to take it slow on Wednesday morning.
If the snow wasn't enough, a water main break in Winsted prompted a warning from both Winchester Public Schools and Norfolk Emergency Management to students to bring bottled water.
The warning was for students who attend Winchester Public Schools and Northwest Regional District 7 schools.
There will be a 3 hour delay for Northwestern Regional 7 & Botelle Elementary School this morning because of snow that is still coming down in the area. Also, due to the water main break in Winsted, @NWR7HIGHLANDER students are asked to bring bottled water today & tomorrow.— Norfolk Emgncy Mngt (@NorfolkEMD) December 11, 2019
Both systems were on a 3 hour delay.
See the complete list of school closures and delays here.
The water main break was said to be in the are of 15 South Main St., according to Winchester police. No road closures were in place as of 6:30 a.m.
Channel 3 headed to Torrington's Department of Public Works, where crews made several passes on local roads.
A number of plow drivers departed around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
To give them more time to get everyone to school safely, a 3 hour delay was posted there as well.
Torrington police said they've been encountering slick driving conditions. However, they reported no weather-related incidents.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
The snow is expected to continue until around noon.
See the forecast here.
