HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford prepared for Winter Storm Bobby.
About 30 trucks drove around Hartford overnight.
Officials said the city is split up in six snow districts and there are typically four trucks per district.
With Bobby, they said they added one more truck to each area.
On top of the plow truck drivers, the city will also have crews cleaning up sidewalks.
This is for all public properties like City Hall.
Staff wise, they said they are doing well. No one is out because of COVID.
Officials said they are feeling lucky since that was a big problem earlier this year.
Salt wise, crews put down a layer before the snow started to fall.
“It’s been very busy [Friday]," said director of Public Works Michael Mooney. "We have been getting ours ready. We have been doing last minute mechanical fixes. And getting the plow blades put on. So, we are ready to go when this comes in later [Friday] evening. So, a lot of checking equipment. Double checking assignments make sure everyone knows where they are supposed to be.”
A parking ban went into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday.
City officials said getting cars off the streets will be a big help for cleaning crews.
City and the public schools lots are open so people can leave vehicles there.
Residents living in the Hartford area prepared for the storm too.
"[We're] preparing with food gas in cars and everything salt for the sidewalks," said Nancy Hall of Cromwell.
Al Montague made a last-minute generator purchase.
"Just prepared for the unexpected. If I need it, it's already there. I don't have to go out and look for it," Montague said.
There was a lot of shopping that left store workers restocking.
"We have seen a lot of traffic this week with the incoming storm, a lot of shovels are flying out of here. Ice melt. Windshield wiper fluid," said Devin Carrafa, assistant team leader at Ocean State Job Lot.
Before bed time, Hartford city workers wanted people to check off one more thing.
"We just want people to get off the road and make space especially when we are going to get this much snow. In order to do a really good job plowing, we need the cars off the road," Mooney said.
For a list of lots to park in while the parking ban is in effect in Hartford, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.