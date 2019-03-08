HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The second half of the weekend is expected to feature some snow, a wintry mix and rain.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the time frame of concern is Sunday morning.
"Precipitation will start as snow between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday," Cameron said. "By 9 a.m., there should be an ongoing transition to sleet, freezing rain and finally plain rain."
Cameron and meteorologist Mark Dixon consider the storm to be a minor event.
"[We're expecting a] coating to 1 inch in southern Connecticut and 1 to 3 inches in the hills," Cameron said. "Sleet and freezing rain will follow."
Cameron and Dixon said they believe a lot of the state should see plain rain with temperatures above freezing by noon on Sunday.
"But some valleys where cold air will remain stubborn may not be in the clear until perhaps around 3 p.m.," Cameron said.
The weather early next week looks to be storm-free. Monday looks a bit windy with temperatures reaching between 45 and 50 degrees.
The next change for any kind of precipitation looks to be Thursday.
