MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers along the shoreline received a bit of a break Friday morning as snowfall slowed and even stopped in some areas.
However, the long duration series of storms will bring back more flakes later in the morning.
FORECAST: Freezing drizzle an issue on the roads, but is expected to switch back to light snow
In the meantime, freezing drizzle put the roads in lousy condition.
Overnight, Milford looked like a snow globe. Around 5 a.m., the flakes transitioned to a little bit of an icy mist.
The highways were in pretty good shape, but even major roads were still slippery Friday morning.
There was still some snow sticking to the surface and the ground was really cold, so some of the moisture is in jeopardy of refreezing and secondary roads were even more problematic.
Highway on- and off-ramps were also pretty slippery.
Eyewitness News spoke with Department of Public Works crews in the southern part of the state.
They said the challenge they are running into is they have to deal with these current conditions while also planning for the potential of more snow later Friday morning and in afternoon, so it’s going to be a long day.
