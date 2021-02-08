Here are the latest snowfall totals from Sunday's storm according to the National Weather Service.
Litchfield County
- Winsted 3.1 in
- New Hartford 3.0 in
Hartford County
- Marlborough 9.0 in
- Southington 8.0 in
- Manchester 6.2 in
- Berlin 6.1 in
- West Hartford 6.0 in
- Wethersfield 6.0 in
- South Windsor 5.6 in
- Farmington 5.1 in
- Weatogue 3.5 in
- Bradley AP 3.0 in
- North Granby 2.0 in
Tolland County
- Storrs 7.0 in
- Tolland 6.5 in
- Vernon 6.5 in
- Coventry 6.0 in
- Stafford Springs 5.0 in
- Staffordville 4.8 in
- Windham County
- Canterbury 10.2 in
- East Killingly 9.6 in
- Pomfret Center 8.6 in
- Pomfret 8.3 in
- Ashford 7.5 in
Fairfield County
- New Canaan 8.8 in
- Darien 8.5 in
- Bridgeport 7.8 in
- Bethel 7.5 in
- Monroe 7.5 in
- Newtown 7.1 in
- Norwalk 6.9 in
- Weston 6.5 in
- Danbury Airport 5.5 in
- New Fairfield 5.1 in
- Sherman 4.2 in
Middlesex County
- East Hampton 10.2 in
- Chester 9.0 in
- Clinton 8.1 in
- Old Saybrook 7.5 in
- Durham 7.3 in
- Westbrook 7.0 in
- Essex 7.0 in
New Haven County
- Orange 9.0 in
- Guilford 8.4 in
- Hamden 8.1 in
- Seymour 8.0 in
- West Haven 8.0 in
- North Haven 8.0 in
- Wallingford 8.0 in
- Milford 8.0 in
- Cheshire 7.5 in
- Southbury 7.0 in
New London County
- Franklin 9.0 in
- Gales Ferry 6.1 in
- New London 5.8 in
- Preston 5.5 in
- Norwich 5.0 in
- Niantic 4.5 in
- Groton 3.0 in
