(WFSB) - The results are in and Winter Storm Cooper was a doozy for many cities and towns across the state.
It appears that Danbury was the winner with 19 inches of snow on Monday, as recorded by the National Weather Service.
Roxbury had the second most with 18 inches.
Southington was third with 17.5 inches.
North Haven had the most in New Haven County at 16 inches.
Here's a breakdown by county list from the National Weather Service:
Litchfield County
- Roxbury 18.0 520 AM 2/02
- Warren 15.5 525 AM 2/02
- Winsted 10.0 700 AM 2/02
Hartford County
- Southington 17.5 115 AM 2/02
- Burlington 15.0 826 PM 2/01
- East Hartland 14.5 1010 PM 2/01
- Granby 14.5 1206 AM 2/02
- Wethersfield 14.5 1003 PM 2/01
- Canton 12.0 800 PM 2/01
- Bradley AP 11.7 1200 AM 2/02
- Avon 11.5 1109 PM 2/01
- West Hartford 11.5 1145 PM 2/01
- Manchester 10.7 1222 AM 2/02
- Windsor 10.5 1012 PM 2/01
Tolland County
- Vernon 12.0 1208 AM 2/02
- Staffordville 11.8 1113 PM 2/01
Windham County
- East Killingly 10.5 256 AM 2/02
- Canterbury 10.0 1148 PM 2/01
- Eastford 8.0 1243 AM 2/02
Fairfield County
- Danbury 19.0 in 1000 PM 02/01
- Sherman 17.0 in 0130 AM 02/02
- Norwalk 15.9 in 0800 PM 02/01
- Bridgeport 15.2 in 0700 PM 02/01
- Monroe 14.5 in 0640 PM 02/01
- New Canaan 14.2 in 1100 PM 02/01
- Weston 14.1 in 0755 PM 02/01
- Bethel 13.7 in 1200 AM 02/02
- Greenwich 13.5 in 0543 PM 02/01
- Stamford 13.5 in 0700 PM 02/01
Middlesex County
- Essex 13.0 in 0700 PM 02/01
- Clinton 10.9 in 0120 AM 02/02
New Haven County
- North Haven 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01
- New Haven 15.2 in 0900 PM 02/01
- West Haven 15.0 in 0803 PM 02/01
- East Haven 15.0 in 0920 PM 02/01
- Milford 14.4 in 0500 PM 02/01
- Seymour 14.0 in 0800 PM 02/01
- Waterbury 14.0 in 0315 AM 02/02
- Cheshire 12.8 in 0800 PM 02/01
- Branford 9.4 in 0812 AM 02/02
- Guilford 8.2 in 0400 PM 02/01
New London County
- Gales Ferry 10.3 in 0605 AM 02/02
- Ledyard Center 10.2 in 0500 PM 02/01
- New London 9.2 in 0515 PM 02/01
