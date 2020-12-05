(WFSB) - Over a thousand Eversource customers in Stafford Springs are still without power at this time.
Our crews actually saw the lights flicker on-and-off at a local gas station.
At last check, Eversource reported about ten percent of people are without power.
In Tolland County, it received a sizeable amount of snow.
We spoke to a man who tells us he could hear limbs and trees cracking under the weight of all that snow.
Unfortunately, he’s in that ten percent group without electricity.
Over in Willington, just under 1,000 Eversource customers are still without power.
At one point, both sides of I-84 from Union to Tolland were shut down due to the high number of crashes involving tractor trailers.
Something we haven’t seen in awhile, tons of snow plow drivers.
The main roads in town are fine, but it’s on those side streets where things get tricky.
