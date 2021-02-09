EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A snowy Tuesday in East Hartford didn’t stop people from getting their COVID-19 vaccines.
As of noon on Tuesday, the snow wasn’t impacting operations at Community Health Center’s vaccine clinic in East Hartford at the old Pratt & Whitney runway.
Dozens of people have been showing up all morning, and staff members said they’re expecting 1,000 people to get vaccinated at that site on Tuesday.
“Similar to other days, regardless of the snow, individuals are showing up at the same rate as they normally should. So, we are anticipating to see those individuals today,” said Amanda Schiesso, project director for Community Health Center.
The site is by appointment only for people who qualify.
Schiesso said they are taking those recommendations from the governor and will continue to follow them.
For information on if you qualify for a vaccine, and how to schedule an appointment to get one, click here or call the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
