HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Up to 2 inches of rain is possible from a storm system that arrived on Thursday and is expected to run through Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said occasional showers are likely throughout the day of Thursday before the main event arrives.
"We’re caught between high pressure offshore and a vigorous storm to our west," Haney said.
A southeasterly breeze will strengthen and likely bring wind gusts to 30 mph or higher during the afternoon and evening, especially near the coast.
Haney said temperatures will be in the 50s.
"The steadiest and heaviest rain will arrive late [Thursday] night as low pressure draws closer to southern New England," he said. "A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well."
Heavy downpours could lead to some very localized poor drainage flooding.
"Heavy rain will taper off to showers [Friday] morning," Haney said. "There will only be a few scattered showers during the afternoon."
Between half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible for most of the state with up to 2 inches possible in some spots.
"We could get a peek at the sun during the afternoon, but the sky will be mainly cloudy," Haney said. "Temperatures will reach the 60s."
As for the weekend, conditions are expected to improve by Saturday morning.
"Morning clouds and scattered showers are expected to give way to a partly sunny sky during the afternoon, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees," Haney said.
However, there should be a strong northwesterly breeze which will keep temperatures mild along the shoreline.
Sunday could be even warmer.
"A west-southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front could push temperatures into the range of 70-75 away from the coast," Haney said. "A strong onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 60s at best."
Clouds, however, will be on the rise later in the day.
Another storm system could bring more rain to the state Sunday night into Monday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
